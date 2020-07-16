All apartments in Bexar County
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
12612 Mexican Plum
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

12612 Mexican Plum

12612 Mexican Plum · No Longer Available
Location

12612 Mexican Plum, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely Home Freshly Landscaped with a Big Backyard
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,744 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agr

(RLNE5903207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12612 Mexican Plum have any available units?
12612 Mexican Plum doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 12612 Mexican Plum have?
Some of 12612 Mexican Plum's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12612 Mexican Plum currently offering any rent specials?
12612 Mexican Plum is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12612 Mexican Plum pet-friendly?
No, 12612 Mexican Plum is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 12612 Mexican Plum offer parking?
Yes, 12612 Mexican Plum offers parking.
Does 12612 Mexican Plum have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12612 Mexican Plum offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12612 Mexican Plum have a pool?
Yes, 12612 Mexican Plum has a pool.
Does 12612 Mexican Plum have accessible units?
No, 12612 Mexican Plum does not have accessible units.
Does 12612 Mexican Plum have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12612 Mexican Plum has units with dishwashers.
Does 12612 Mexican Plum have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12612 Mexican Plum has units with air conditioning.
