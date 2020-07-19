Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
12506 DRY RUN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12506 DRY RUN
12506 Dry Run
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12506 Dry Run, Bexar County, TX 78253
Amenities
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this well maintained home. Very spacious. Garden tub in huge master bath. Good sized yard. Great schools. Verify schools if important. Great neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12506 DRY RUN have any available units?
12506 DRY RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bexar County, TX
.
Is 12506 DRY RUN currently offering any rent specials?
12506 DRY RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12506 DRY RUN pet-friendly?
No, 12506 DRY RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bexar County
.
Does 12506 DRY RUN offer parking?
Yes, 12506 DRY RUN offers parking.
Does 12506 DRY RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12506 DRY RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12506 DRY RUN have a pool?
No, 12506 DRY RUN does not have a pool.
Does 12506 DRY RUN have accessible units?
No, 12506 DRY RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 12506 DRY RUN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12506 DRY RUN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12506 DRY RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 12506 DRY RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
