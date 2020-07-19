12419 Cotton Crk

Amenities
Great location on a Greenbelt lot with an Awesome Backyard!! This Fabulous two-story 3 bed/2.5 bath, Â±2806 sqft home in WYNWOOD OF WESTCREEK is situated close to Lackland, Shopping, Dining & walking distance to Luna Middle School. The entry leads to the Formal Dining Room, Living Room & Spacious Kitchen w/Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances. 3 Bedrooms upstairs to include a Game Room & a Large Master Suite w/dual Vanity, Garden Tub & Separate Shower. Great Amenities, Pool, Park & Sports Courts