All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 12419 Cotton Crk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
12419 Cotton Crk
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

12419 Cotton Crk

12419 Cotton Creek · (210) 896-0676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12419 Cotton Creek, Bexar County, TX 78253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
Great location on a Greenbelt lot with an Awesome Backyard!! This Fabulous two-story 3 bed/2.5 bath, Â±2806 sqft home in WYNWOOD OF WESTCREEK is situated close to Lackland, Shopping, Dining & walking distance to Luna Middle School. The entry leads to the Formal Dining Room, Living Room & Spacious Kitchen w/Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances. 3 Bedrooms upstairs to include a Game Room & a Large Master Suite w/dual Vanity, Garden Tub & Separate Shower. Great Amenities, Pool, Park & Sports Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12419 Cotton Crk have any available units?
12419 Cotton Crk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 12419 Cotton Crk have?
Some of 12419 Cotton Crk's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12419 Cotton Crk currently offering any rent specials?
12419 Cotton Crk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12419 Cotton Crk pet-friendly?
Yes, 12419 Cotton Crk is pet friendly.
Does 12419 Cotton Crk offer parking?
Yes, 12419 Cotton Crk offers parking.
Does 12419 Cotton Crk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12419 Cotton Crk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12419 Cotton Crk have a pool?
Yes, 12419 Cotton Crk has a pool.
Does 12419 Cotton Crk have accessible units?
No, 12419 Cotton Crk does not have accessible units.
Does 12419 Cotton Crk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12419 Cotton Crk has units with dishwashers.
Does 12419 Cotton Crk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12419 Cotton Crk has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12419 Cotton Crk?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity