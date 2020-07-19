Rent Calculator
All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
12311 Culebra Road
12311 Culebra Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
12311 Culebra Rd, Bexar County, TX 78253
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12311 Culebra Road have any available units?
12311 Culebra Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bexar County, TX
.
Is 12311 Culebra Road currently offering any rent specials?
12311 Culebra Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12311 Culebra Road pet-friendly?
No, 12311 Culebra Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bexar County
.
Does 12311 Culebra Road offer parking?
No, 12311 Culebra Road does not offer parking.
Does 12311 Culebra Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12311 Culebra Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12311 Culebra Road have a pool?
No, 12311 Culebra Road does not have a pool.
Does 12311 Culebra Road have accessible units?
No, 12311 Culebra Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12311 Culebra Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12311 Culebra Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12311 Culebra Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12311 Culebra Road does not have units with air conditioning.
