Bexar County, TX
12311 Culebra Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12311 Culebra Road

12311 Culebra Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12311 Culebra Rd, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12311 Culebra Road have any available units?
12311 Culebra Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 12311 Culebra Road currently offering any rent specials?
12311 Culebra Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12311 Culebra Road pet-friendly?
No, 12311 Culebra Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 12311 Culebra Road offer parking?
No, 12311 Culebra Road does not offer parking.
Does 12311 Culebra Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12311 Culebra Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12311 Culebra Road have a pool?
No, 12311 Culebra Road does not have a pool.
Does 12311 Culebra Road have accessible units?
No, 12311 Culebra Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12311 Culebra Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12311 Culebra Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12311 Culebra Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12311 Culebra Road does not have units with air conditioning.
