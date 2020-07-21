All apartments in Bexar County
12118 Amber Vista

Location

12118 Amber Vista, Bexar County, TX 78254

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Custom paint throughout the amazing 3 bedroom home in Silver oaks. Open floor plan, game room, and separate dining room. Enjoy entertaining in the back yard with the newly installed patio and no back neighbors! Call us today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12118 Amber Vista have any available units?
12118 Amber Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 12118 Amber Vista currently offering any rent specials?
12118 Amber Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12118 Amber Vista pet-friendly?
No, 12118 Amber Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 12118 Amber Vista offer parking?
Yes, 12118 Amber Vista offers parking.
Does 12118 Amber Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12118 Amber Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12118 Amber Vista have a pool?
No, 12118 Amber Vista does not have a pool.
Does 12118 Amber Vista have accessible units?
No, 12118 Amber Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 12118 Amber Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 12118 Amber Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12118 Amber Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 12118 Amber Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
