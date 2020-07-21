Custom paint throughout the amazing 3 bedroom home in Silver oaks. Open floor plan, game room, and separate dining room. Enjoy entertaining in the back yard with the newly installed patio and no back neighbors! Call us today
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12118 Amber Vista have any available units?
12118 Amber Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 12118 Amber Vista currently offering any rent specials?
12118 Amber Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.