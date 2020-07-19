All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 12111 Karnes Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
12111 Karnes Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12111 Karnes Way

12111 Karnes Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12111 Karnes Way, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,484 sf home is located in San Antonio, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12111 Karnes Way have any available units?
12111 Karnes Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 12111 Karnes Way have?
Some of 12111 Karnes Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12111 Karnes Way currently offering any rent specials?
12111 Karnes Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12111 Karnes Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12111 Karnes Way is pet friendly.
Does 12111 Karnes Way offer parking?
Yes, 12111 Karnes Way offers parking.
Does 12111 Karnes Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12111 Karnes Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12111 Karnes Way have a pool?
No, 12111 Karnes Way does not have a pool.
Does 12111 Karnes Way have accessible units?
No, 12111 Karnes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12111 Karnes Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12111 Karnes Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12111 Karnes Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12111 Karnes Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Allure
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Park at Colonnade
3815 Parkdale St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Retreat at Hart Ranch
6061 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78201
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
Vivid
2003 Oak Hill Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District