This lovely 2 story home is situated on a corner lot within walking distance of a newly built elementary school! This home is loaded with upgrades and an open floor plan and large game room! Come see today! Tenants enrolled in filter replacement program.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12103 Medina Ml have any available units?
12103 Medina Ml doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 12103 Medina Ml have?
Some of 12103 Medina Ml's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12103 Medina Ml currently offering any rent specials?
12103 Medina Ml is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12103 Medina Ml pet-friendly?
Yes, 12103 Medina Ml is pet friendly.
Does 12103 Medina Ml offer parking?
No, 12103 Medina Ml does not offer parking.
Does 12103 Medina Ml have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12103 Medina Ml does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12103 Medina Ml have a pool?
No, 12103 Medina Ml does not have a pool.
Does 12103 Medina Ml have accessible units?
No, 12103 Medina Ml does not have accessible units.
Does 12103 Medina Ml have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12103 Medina Ml has units with dishwashers.
Does 12103 Medina Ml have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12103 Medina Ml has units with air conditioning.