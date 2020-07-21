Beautiful 1 story home on a corner lot. This home includes a wonderful open floor plan with spacious rooms throughout. The home includes refrigerator, water softener, ceramic tile floors, carpeting and much more. This is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11917 Luckey River have any available units?
11917 Luckey River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 11917 Luckey River have?
Some of 11917 Luckey River's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11917 Luckey River currently offering any rent specials?
11917 Luckey River is not currently offering any rent specials.