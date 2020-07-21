11917 Luckey River

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful 1 story home on a corner lot. This home includes a wonderful open floor plan with spacious rooms throughout. The home includes refrigerator, water softener, ceramic tile floors, carpeting and much more. This is a must see!