All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 11917 Luckey River.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
11917 Luckey River
Last updated July 1 2020 at 2:00 AM

11917 Luckey River

11917 Luckey Riv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11917 Luckey Riv, Bexar County, TX 78252

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful 1 story home on a corner lot. This home includes a wonderful open floor plan with spacious rooms throughout. The home includes refrigerator, water softener, ceramic tile floors, carpeting and much more. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11917 Luckey River have any available units?
11917 Luckey River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 11917 Luckey River have?
Some of 11917 Luckey River's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11917 Luckey River currently offering any rent specials?
11917 Luckey River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11917 Luckey River pet-friendly?
No, 11917 Luckey River is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 11917 Luckey River offer parking?
Yes, 11917 Luckey River offers parking.
Does 11917 Luckey River have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11917 Luckey River does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11917 Luckey River have a pool?
No, 11917 Luckey River does not have a pool.
Does 11917 Luckey River have accessible units?
No, 11917 Luckey River does not have accessible units.
Does 11917 Luckey River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11917 Luckey River has units with dishwashers.
Does 11917 Luckey River have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11917 Luckey River has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Mila
11726 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Westmount at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk
San Antonio, TX 78258
Westchase
7820 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78201
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District