11739 Verdis Valley

Amenities
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 2323 sq ft on Greenbelt. All Tile Downstairs, except Master Bedroom. Formal Dining. Large Open Kitchen w/Beautiful Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar. Flat-top Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Living Room w/High Ceiling. Large Master Bedroom w/9ft ceiling, Large Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Garden Tub, Dual Sinks. Huge Game Room and 3 Bedrooms Up. Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio. Comm Pool, Playground. Near 1604, Lackland, Hwy 90, Sea World, Elem School in Subdivision.