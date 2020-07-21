All apartments in Bexar County
11739 Verdis Valley
11739 Verdis Valley

11739 Verdis Valley · No Longer Available
11739 Verdis Valley, Bexar County, TX 78245

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 2323 sq ft on Greenbelt. All Tile Downstairs, except Master Bedroom. Formal Dining. Large Open Kitchen w/Beautiful Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar. Flat-top Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Living Room w/High Ceiling. Large Master Bedroom w/9ft ceiling, Large Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Garden Tub, Dual Sinks. Huge Game Room and 3 Bedrooms Up. Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio. Comm Pool, Playground. Near 1604, Lackland, Hwy 90, Sea World, Elem School in Subdivision.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 11739 Verdis Valley have any available units?
11739 Verdis Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 11739 Verdis Valley have?
Some of 11739 Verdis Valley's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11739 Verdis Valley currently offering any rent specials?
11739 Verdis Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11739 Verdis Valley pet-friendly?
No, 11739 Verdis Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 11739 Verdis Valley offer parking?
Yes, 11739 Verdis Valley offers parking.
Does 11739 Verdis Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11739 Verdis Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11739 Verdis Valley have a pool?
Yes, 11739 Verdis Valley has a pool.
Does 11739 Verdis Valley have accessible units?
No, 11739 Verdis Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 11739 Verdis Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11739 Verdis Valley has units with dishwashers.
Does 11739 Verdis Valley have units with air conditioning?
No, 11739 Verdis Valley does not have units with air conditioning.
