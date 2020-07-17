All apartments in Bexar County
11515 BUFFALO HORN
11515 BUFFALO HORN

11515 Buffalo Horn · No Longer Available
Location

11515 Buffalo Horn, Bexar County, TX 78245

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COZY FLOOR PLAN, WELL ARRANGED, OVER SIZED LIVING ROOM, MASTER HAS LARGE WINDOWS, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHTING, MASTER BATH SHOWER, TILED THROUGH OUT WITH SKY LIGHT, MATURE TREES, AND WELL MAINTAINED. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11515 BUFFALO HORN have any available units?
11515 BUFFALO HORN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 11515 BUFFALO HORN currently offering any rent specials?
11515 BUFFALO HORN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11515 BUFFALO HORN pet-friendly?
No, 11515 BUFFALO HORN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 11515 BUFFALO HORN offer parking?
Yes, 11515 BUFFALO HORN offers parking.
Does 11515 BUFFALO HORN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11515 BUFFALO HORN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11515 BUFFALO HORN have a pool?
No, 11515 BUFFALO HORN does not have a pool.
Does 11515 BUFFALO HORN have accessible units?
No, 11515 BUFFALO HORN does not have accessible units.
Does 11515 BUFFALO HORN have units with dishwashers?
No, 11515 BUFFALO HORN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11515 BUFFALO HORN have units with air conditioning?
No, 11515 BUFFALO HORN does not have units with air conditioning.
