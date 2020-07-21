11427 Violet Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous custom home in gated community with solar panels (low utility bills!), water softener, granite counters, R.O. system, gas stove, double oven, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, gas grill hooked up to gas line will remain, covered patio & 3 car garage. Open layout with high ceilings, all 4 bedrooms/ study + bonus room downstairs PLUS a "game" room/loft upstairs with a bathroom. Conveniently located near Lackland, JBSA, Sea World, UTSA & only minutes from 1604. Dogs yes (2 max/ depending on lb)