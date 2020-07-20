All apartments in Bexar County
11418 Lost Mine Trail
11418 Lost Mine Trail

11418 Lost Mine Trail · No Longer Available
Location

11418 Lost Mine Trail, Bexar County, TX 78245

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath 2521 sq ft home. 9ft ceilings, neutral colors throughout. Office down. Cathedral ceiling in Living Room. Open Kitchen w/Island, Beautiful Granite Counters, Breakfast Nook. Stainless Stove, Microwave, Fridge, Dishwasher. Master Bedroom down, Large Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Garden Tub, Dual Sinks. Game Room, 3 beds up. Fenced Yard w/Deck. Two Car Garage w/Epoxy Floor, Opener. Northside Schools! Community Pool, Playground. Near Lackland, Sea World, Citibank, 1604, 151.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11418 Lost Mine Trail have any available units?
11418 Lost Mine Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 11418 Lost Mine Trail have?
Some of 11418 Lost Mine Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11418 Lost Mine Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11418 Lost Mine Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11418 Lost Mine Trail pet-friendly?
No, 11418 Lost Mine Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 11418 Lost Mine Trail offer parking?
Yes, 11418 Lost Mine Trail offers parking.
Does 11418 Lost Mine Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11418 Lost Mine Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11418 Lost Mine Trail have a pool?
Yes, 11418 Lost Mine Trail has a pool.
Does 11418 Lost Mine Trail have accessible units?
No, 11418 Lost Mine Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11418 Lost Mine Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11418 Lost Mine Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 11418 Lost Mine Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 11418 Lost Mine Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
