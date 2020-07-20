11418 Lost Mine Trail

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath 2521 sq ft home. 9ft ceilings, neutral colors throughout. Office down. Cathedral ceiling in Living Room. Open Kitchen w/Island, Beautiful Granite Counters, Breakfast Nook. Stainless Stove, Microwave, Fridge, Dishwasher. Master Bedroom down, Large Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Garden Tub, Dual Sinks. Game Room, 3 beds up. Fenced Yard w/Deck. Two Car Garage w/Epoxy Floor, Opener. Northside Schools! Community Pool, Playground. Near Lackland, Sea World, Citibank, 1604, 151.