Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Awesome almost new home in corner lot!!! Gated community in growing Alamo Ranch. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This 5 Bedroom home will not last!! All bedrooms downstairs, nice layout & natural lighting. Granite & stainless in kitchen. Game room upstairs with a full bathroom could be used as a separate master bedroom.