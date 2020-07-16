All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 11114 Hollow Canyon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
11114 Hollow Canyon
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:13 PM

11114 Hollow Canyon

11114 Hollow Canyon · (210) 384-1221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11114 Hollow Canyon, Bexar County, TX 78252

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,323

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1569 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1347084

Open fresh 3 bed house in Canyon Crossing Subdivision! This home has a nice open layout with plenty of room for a family and pets. Stainless Steel fridge conveys. Huge fenced backyard with a deck adds to the outside features. This listing is priced to lease! Come see it now!
|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Carpet,Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Large backyard,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Washer/ Dryer Hookups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11114 Hollow Canyon have any available units?
11114 Hollow Canyon has a unit available for $1,323 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11114 Hollow Canyon have?
Some of 11114 Hollow Canyon's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11114 Hollow Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
11114 Hollow Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11114 Hollow Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, 11114 Hollow Canyon is pet friendly.
Does 11114 Hollow Canyon offer parking?
Yes, 11114 Hollow Canyon offers parking.
Does 11114 Hollow Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11114 Hollow Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11114 Hollow Canyon have a pool?
No, 11114 Hollow Canyon does not have a pool.
Does 11114 Hollow Canyon have accessible units?
No, 11114 Hollow Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 11114 Hollow Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11114 Hollow Canyon has units with dishwashers.
Does 11114 Hollow Canyon have units with air conditioning?
No, 11114 Hollow Canyon does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11114 Hollow Canyon?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa de Oro
130 Camino de Oro
San Antonio, TX 78224
The Flats at Westover Hills
1538 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
CrestWind Townhomes and Apartments
8835 Willmon Way
Windcrest, TX 78239
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity