11114 Hollow Canyon

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1347084



Open fresh 3 bed house in Canyon Crossing Subdivision! This home has a nice open layout with plenty of room for a family and pets. Stainless Steel fridge conveys. Huge fenced backyard with a deck adds to the outside features. This listing is priced to lease! Come see it now!

|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Carpet,Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Large backyard,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Washer/ Dryer Hookups

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.