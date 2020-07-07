1102 DRAYBROOK

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Open 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home on Cul-de-sac and Greenbelt. Lots of Privacy. Cathedral Ceilings. Laminate, Tile Floors Down. Living Room/Formal Dining. Family Room w/Gas Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen w/Quartz Countertops, Dark Cabinets, Gas Stove. Stainless Built-in Oven, Microwave, Fridge, Dishwasher. Breakfast Nook. Master Down w/High Ceilings. Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Garden Tub, Dual Sinks. Large Game Room. Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio and Deck for BBQs. Comm Pool, Playground. Near 1604, 151, Lackland.