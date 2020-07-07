All apartments in Bexar County
Bexar County, TX
1102 DRAYBROOK
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

1102 DRAYBROOK

1102 Draybrook · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Draybrook, Bexar County, TX 78253
Villages of Westcreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Open 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home on Cul-de-sac and Greenbelt. Lots of Privacy. Cathedral Ceilings. Laminate, Tile Floors Down. Living Room/Formal Dining. Family Room w/Gas Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen w/Quartz Countertops, Dark Cabinets, Gas Stove. Stainless Built-in Oven, Microwave, Fridge, Dishwasher. Breakfast Nook. Master Down w/High Ceilings. Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Garden Tub, Dual Sinks. Large Game Room. Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio and Deck for BBQs. Comm Pool, Playground. Near 1604, 151, Lackland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 DRAYBROOK have any available units?
1102 DRAYBROOK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 1102 DRAYBROOK have?
Some of 1102 DRAYBROOK's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 DRAYBROOK currently offering any rent specials?
1102 DRAYBROOK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 DRAYBROOK pet-friendly?
No, 1102 DRAYBROOK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 1102 DRAYBROOK offer parking?
Yes, 1102 DRAYBROOK offers parking.
Does 1102 DRAYBROOK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 DRAYBROOK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 DRAYBROOK have a pool?
Yes, 1102 DRAYBROOK has a pool.
Does 1102 DRAYBROOK have accessible units?
No, 1102 DRAYBROOK does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 DRAYBROOK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 DRAYBROOK has units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 DRAYBROOK have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 DRAYBROOK does not have units with air conditioning.
