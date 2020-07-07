10918 Moonlit Canyon

Amenities
Newly Paint! New Carpeting! 3BR/2.5 Bath Near JBSA-Lackland (See YouTube video) - Fantastic 3 bed/2.5 bath home in a great neighborhood w/ Neighborhood Amenities galore! Home offers open floorplan, large living room, dining area, kitchen w/breakfast bar downstairs. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! 3 Large bedrooms upstairs with generous sized closets. Master Bedroom w/Full Bath, Shower/Tub combo, Large Walk-in closet. Large fenced backyard backs to greenbelt for maximum privacy. Community playground, picnic area w/ pavilion & basketball court. Easy access to 1604 & Hwy 90, JBSA-Lackland, shopping. Posted photos are dated and will be updated soon. See the YouTube video for most current view of the house.
(RLNE3190885)