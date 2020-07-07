10918 Moonlit Canyon

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground volleyball court

Newly Paint! New Carpeting! 3BR/2.5 Bath Near JBSA-Lackland (See YouTube video) - Fantastic 3 bed/2.5 bath home in a great neighborhood w/ Neighborhood Amenities galore! Home offers open floorplan, large living room, dining area, kitchen w/breakfast bar downstairs. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! 3 Large bedrooms upstairs with generous sized closets. Master Bedroom w/Full Bath, Shower/Tub combo, Large Walk-in closet. Large fenced backyard backs to greenbelt for maximum privacy. Community playground, picnic area w/ pavilion & basketball court. Easy access to 1604 & Hwy 90, JBSA-Lackland, shopping. Posted photos are dated and will be updated soon. See the YouTube video for most current view of the house.



(RLNE3190885)