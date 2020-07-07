All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 10918 Moonlit Canyon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
10918 Moonlit Canyon
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

10918 Moonlit Canyon

10918 Moonlit Canyon · (210) 325-8975 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10918 Moonlit Canyon, Bexar County, TX 78252

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10918 Moonlit Canyon · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1553 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
volleyball court
Newly Paint! New Carpeting! 3BR/2.5 Bath Near JBSA-Lackland (See YouTube video) - Fantastic 3 bed/2.5 bath home in a great neighborhood w/ Neighborhood Amenities galore! Home offers open floorplan, large living room, dining area, kitchen w/breakfast bar downstairs. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! 3 Large bedrooms upstairs with generous sized closets. Master Bedroom w/Full Bath, Shower/Tub combo, Large Walk-in closet. Large fenced backyard backs to greenbelt for maximum privacy. Community playground, picnic area w/ pavilion & basketball court. Easy access to 1604 & Hwy 90, JBSA-Lackland, shopping. Posted photos are dated and will be updated soon. See the YouTube video for most current view of the house.

(RLNE3190885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10918 Moonlit Canyon have any available units?
10918 Moonlit Canyon has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10918 Moonlit Canyon have?
Some of 10918 Moonlit Canyon's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10918 Moonlit Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
10918 Moonlit Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10918 Moonlit Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, 10918 Moonlit Canyon is pet friendly.
Does 10918 Moonlit Canyon offer parking?
No, 10918 Moonlit Canyon does not offer parking.
Does 10918 Moonlit Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10918 Moonlit Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10918 Moonlit Canyon have a pool?
No, 10918 Moonlit Canyon does not have a pool.
Does 10918 Moonlit Canyon have accessible units?
No, 10918 Moonlit Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 10918 Moonlit Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 10918 Moonlit Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10918 Moonlit Canyon have units with air conditioning?
No, 10918 Moonlit Canyon does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10918 Moonlit Canyon?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Archer Stone Canyon
21302 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws
Universal City, TX 78148
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte
San Antonio, TX 78216
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road
San Antonio, TX 78228

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity