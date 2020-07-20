10627 DESERT ROCK

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Stunning 4 Bed (2nd Bed & Bath Down, could be a study), 3 Bath home W/Large Game Rm, Oversized 2 car garage, Cov'd Patio on quite greenbelt - Perfect for entertaining! Huge Gourmet Kitchen W/Island, Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances! Fantastic Master Suite W/Bay Window & Lux Bath, Soothing Garden Tub, Huge walk-in Shower & Granite Vanities. Relaxing Stone Fireplace in Living Rm. Prof Landscaping W/Full Auto Sprinkler Sys, Water Softener. Near Excellent Shopping, Only 1.5 Miles to Loop 1604