Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
10627 DESERT ROCK
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

10627 DESERT ROCK

10627 Desert Rock · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10627 Desert Rock, Bexar County, TX 78023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Stunning 4 Bed (2nd Bed & Bath Down, could be a study), 3 Bath home W/Large Game Rm, Oversized 2 car garage, Cov'd Patio on quite greenbelt - Perfect for entertaining! Huge Gourmet Kitchen W/Island, Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances! Fantastic Master Suite W/Bay Window & Lux Bath, Soothing Garden Tub, Huge walk-in Shower & Granite Vanities. Relaxing Stone Fireplace in Living Rm. Prof Landscaping W/Full Auto Sprinkler Sys, Water Softener. Near Excellent Shopping, Only 1.5 Miles to Loop 1604

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10627 DESERT ROCK have any available units?
10627 DESERT ROCK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 10627 DESERT ROCK have?
Some of 10627 DESERT ROCK's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10627 DESERT ROCK currently offering any rent specials?
10627 DESERT ROCK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10627 DESERT ROCK pet-friendly?
No, 10627 DESERT ROCK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 10627 DESERT ROCK offer parking?
Yes, 10627 DESERT ROCK offers parking.
Does 10627 DESERT ROCK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10627 DESERT ROCK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10627 DESERT ROCK have a pool?
No, 10627 DESERT ROCK does not have a pool.
Does 10627 DESERT ROCK have accessible units?
No, 10627 DESERT ROCK does not have accessible units.
Does 10627 DESERT ROCK have units with dishwashers?
No, 10627 DESERT ROCK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10627 DESERT ROCK have units with air conditioning?
No, 10627 DESERT ROCK does not have units with air conditioning.
