103 Coriander Bnd

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

~Beautiful home on a corner lot in Rustic Oaks ready for immediate move-in!~Freshly painted interior, brand new plush carpet!~Living/dining combo, & a separate family room w/fireplace~Eat-in kitchen w/lots of counterspace & cabinets~Refrigerator included~Upstairs are 3 bedrooms & a HUGE gameroom!~Master bedroom has a walk-in closet~Master bath has a double vanity, & a garden tub~Covered patio & a corner lot!~Elementary & middle schools are within walking distance~Pets negotiable~Hurry on this one!~