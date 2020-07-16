All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

103 Coriander Bnd

103 Coriander Bend · No Longer Available
Location

103 Coriander Bend, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
~Beautiful home on a corner lot in Rustic Oaks ready for immediate move-in!~Freshly painted interior, brand new plush carpet!~Living/dining combo, & a separate family room w/fireplace~Eat-in kitchen w/lots of counterspace & cabinets~Refrigerator included~Upstairs are 3 bedrooms & a HUGE gameroom!~Master bedroom has a walk-in closet~Master bath has a double vanity, & a garden tub~Covered patio & a corner lot!~Elementary & middle schools are within walking distance~Pets negotiable~Hurry on this one!~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Coriander Bnd have any available units?
103 Coriander Bnd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 103 Coriander Bnd have?
Some of 103 Coriander Bnd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Coriander Bnd currently offering any rent specials?
103 Coriander Bnd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Coriander Bnd pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Coriander Bnd is pet friendly.
Does 103 Coriander Bnd offer parking?
Yes, 103 Coriander Bnd offers parking.
Does 103 Coriander Bnd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Coriander Bnd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Coriander Bnd have a pool?
No, 103 Coriander Bnd does not have a pool.
Does 103 Coriander Bnd have accessible units?
No, 103 Coriander Bnd does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Coriander Bnd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Coriander Bnd has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Coriander Bnd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 103 Coriander Bnd has units with air conditioning.
