Bevil Oaks, TX
13455 Chimney Rock Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

13455 Chimney Rock Dr.

13455 Chimney Rock Dr · (281) 408-2701
Location

13455 Chimney Rock Dr, Bevil Oaks, TX 77713

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 13455 Chimney Rock Dr. · Avail. now

$1,795

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2393 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Bevil Oaks, TX! HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Beautiful one story home in desired Bevil Oaks in Beaumont, TX!, ready to move in. Completely remodeled, all new, including new kitchen with granite countertops, appliances, and new flooring. It will not last long. Schedule your showing before is too late!

Features 5 bedroom 3 bath in a great school district!. Includes an independent garage apartment

HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL!

Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company

Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.com/listings

APPLICATION FEE $45 FOR EACH PERSON 18 AND OLDER, NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 5 YEARS, NO CRIMINAL IN THE LAST 10 YEARS, COMBINED INCOME OF AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE RENT. NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE OF $250-$350 DEPENDING ON SIZE. ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT MAY BE REQUIRED BASED ON THE SCREENING RESULTS.

(RLNE5875129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13455 Chimney Rock Dr. have any available units?
13455 Chimney Rock Dr. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13455 Chimney Rock Dr. have?
Some of 13455 Chimney Rock Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13455 Chimney Rock Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
13455 Chimney Rock Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13455 Chimney Rock Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13455 Chimney Rock Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 13455 Chimney Rock Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 13455 Chimney Rock Dr. offers parking.
Does 13455 Chimney Rock Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13455 Chimney Rock Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13455 Chimney Rock Dr. have a pool?
No, 13455 Chimney Rock Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 13455 Chimney Rock Dr. have accessible units?
No, 13455 Chimney Rock Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 13455 Chimney Rock Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13455 Chimney Rock Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13455 Chimney Rock Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13455 Chimney Rock Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
