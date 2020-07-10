Rent Calculator
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
9501 Westpark Drive
Last updated September 18 2019 at 2:53 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9501 Westpark Drive
9501 Westpark Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9501 Westpark Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126
Westpark Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move in ready two bedroom 2 bath fourplex on first floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9501 Westpark Drive have any available units?
9501 Westpark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Benbrook, TX
.
Is 9501 Westpark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9501 Westpark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9501 Westpark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9501 Westpark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Benbrook
.
Does 9501 Westpark Drive offer parking?
No, 9501 Westpark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9501 Westpark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9501 Westpark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9501 Westpark Drive have a pool?
No, 9501 Westpark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9501 Westpark Drive have accessible units?
No, 9501 Westpark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9501 Westpark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9501 Westpark Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9501 Westpark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9501 Westpark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
