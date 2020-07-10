Walking distance to Benbrook Elementary. Close to Library, City Hall, Senior Center & Police Station. Enjoy the amenities of the city of Benbrook. Benbrook Lake, Trinity Trails, Ball Fields, Soccer Fields, Walking Track, YMCA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 909 Cottonwood Trail have any available units?
909 Cottonwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 909 Cottonwood Trail have?
Some of 909 Cottonwood Trail's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Cottonwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
909 Cottonwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.