Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:08 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8936 Benbrook Blvd B
8936 Highway 377 S
·
No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location
8936 Highway 377 S, Benbrook, TX 76126
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
8936 unit B - Property Id: 276875
2 main room with 2 offices.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276875
Property Id 276875
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5775558)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8936 Benbrook Blvd B have any available units?
8936 Benbrook Blvd B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Benbrook, TX
.
Is 8936 Benbrook Blvd B currently offering any rent specials?
8936 Benbrook Blvd B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8936 Benbrook Blvd B pet-friendly?
No, 8936 Benbrook Blvd B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Benbrook
.
Does 8936 Benbrook Blvd B offer parking?
No, 8936 Benbrook Blvd B does not offer parking.
Does 8936 Benbrook Blvd B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8936 Benbrook Blvd B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8936 Benbrook Blvd B have a pool?
No, 8936 Benbrook Blvd B does not have a pool.
Does 8936 Benbrook Blvd B have accessible units?
No, 8936 Benbrook Blvd B does not have accessible units.
Does 8936 Benbrook Blvd B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8936 Benbrook Blvd B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8936 Benbrook Blvd B have units with air conditioning?
No, 8936 Benbrook Blvd B does not have units with air conditioning.
