Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:47 AM

805 Mercedes Street

805 Mercedes St · No Longer Available
Location

805 Mercedes St, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in the heart of Benbrook features tile flooring throughout the living room, kitchen and dining area, a gas stove, newer stainless steel fridge and a large fenced in backyard. This duplex does not have central heat or ac. The unit has a window ac unit in the living area and a gas wall heater. No washer or dryer hookups in the unit. Landlord pays water and gas. 1 pet allowed, must be 40lbs or smaller. $400 pet deposit. Credit score of 560 or higher. Clean rental history, no evictions accepted. Income must be 3x the monthly rent
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Mercedes Street have any available units?
805 Mercedes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 805 Mercedes Street have?
Some of 805 Mercedes Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Mercedes Street currently offering any rent specials?
805 Mercedes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Mercedes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Mercedes Street is pet friendly.
Does 805 Mercedes Street offer parking?
No, 805 Mercedes Street does not offer parking.
Does 805 Mercedes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Mercedes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Mercedes Street have a pool?
No, 805 Mercedes Street does not have a pool.
Does 805 Mercedes Street have accessible units?
No, 805 Mercedes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Mercedes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Mercedes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Mercedes Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 805 Mercedes Street has units with air conditioning.

