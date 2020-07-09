Amenities
Gorgeous 3/2.5 Town Home Includes: Spacious Living Room With 9 Foot Ceilings, Open Kitchen w/Granite Counter-Tops & Stainless Steel Appliances, Dining Area, Large Windows, Over-Sized Pantry, Master Suite w/ Large Walk-In Closet and Beautiful Master Bathroom With Walk In Door-less Shower, Laundry Area Conveniently Located Upstairs, Linen Closet in Guest Bathroom,Attached Garage With remotes, Large Concrete Patio For Outdoor Living & Wood Privacy Fenced Yard.
7909 Butler Court
Benbrook, TX 76116
STUNNING 3/2.5 TOWN HOME INCLUDING:
1556 Sq. Ft (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2.5 Baths
GRANITE In Kitchen and Bathrooms
BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove w/Oven
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Garbage Disposal
OVER-SIZED Kitchen Pantry
Dining Area
Master Suite
WALK_IN Master Shower
Large Master Walk-In Closet
Spacious Master Bathroom
Laundry Area Located on 2nd Floor
Ceiling Fans
Carpet & Tile Flooring
Attached Garage
Spacious Wood Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly
Beautiful Upgrades
PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)
Great Benbrook Location:
Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth
Near Ridgemar Mall
Located Off Camp Bowie
Near Joint Reserve Military Base
Near Dining, Entertainment and Shopping
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
