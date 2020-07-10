Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 7336 Royal Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
7336 Royal Oak Drive
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:00 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7336 Royal Oak Drive
7336 Royal Oak Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
7336 Royal Oak Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute house in Winchester Addition,3-2-2 on the corner lot,eat- in kitchen and formal dinning area,garden tub in master bath,covered patio,landscaped. One pet allowed with owner's approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit:
1
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7336 Royal Oak Drive have any available units?
7336 Royal Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Benbrook, TX
.
What amenities does 7336 Royal Oak Drive have?
Some of 7336 Royal Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7336 Royal Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7336 Royal Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7336 Royal Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7336 Royal Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7336 Royal Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7336 Royal Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 7336 Royal Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7336 Royal Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7336 Royal Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 7336 Royal Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7336 Royal Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 7336 Royal Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7336 Royal Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7336 Royal Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7336 Royal Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7336 Royal Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit:
1
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126
Similar Pages
Benbrook 1 Bedrooms
Benbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with Gym
Benbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Little Elm, TX
Midlothian, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Azle, TX
Saginaw, TX
Ennis, TX
Granbury, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Krum, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Decatur, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary