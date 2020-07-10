All apartments in Benbrook
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:00 PM

7336 Royal Oak Drive

7336 Royal Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7336 Royal Oak Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute house in Winchester Addition,3-2-2 on the corner lot,eat- in kitchen and formal dinning area,garden tub in master bath,covered patio,landscaped. One pet allowed with owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7336 Royal Oak Drive have any available units?
7336 Royal Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 7336 Royal Oak Drive have?
Some of 7336 Royal Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7336 Royal Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7336 Royal Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7336 Royal Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7336 Royal Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7336 Royal Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7336 Royal Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 7336 Royal Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7336 Royal Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7336 Royal Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 7336 Royal Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7336 Royal Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 7336 Royal Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7336 Royal Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7336 Royal Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7336 Royal Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7336 Royal Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

