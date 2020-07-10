Rent Calculator
Benbrook, TX
7128 Summerset Dr
Last updated July 18 2019 at 10:36 AM
7128 Summerset Dr
7128 Summerset Drive
No Longer Available
Location
7128 Summerset Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Benbrook -
(RLNE5035762)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7128 Summerset Dr have any available units?
7128 Summerset Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Benbrook, TX
.
What amenities does 7128 Summerset Dr have?
Some of 7128 Summerset Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7128 Summerset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7128 Summerset Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7128 Summerset Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7128 Summerset Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7128 Summerset Dr offer parking?
No, 7128 Summerset Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7128 Summerset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7128 Summerset Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7128 Summerset Dr have a pool?
No, 7128 Summerset Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7128 Summerset Dr have accessible units?
No, 7128 Summerset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7128 Summerset Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7128 Summerset Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7128 Summerset Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7128 Summerset Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
