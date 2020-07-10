All apartments in Benbrook
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:21 PM

7109 Woodhinge Drive

7109 Woodhinge Drive · No Longer Available
Benbrook
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Location

7109 Woodhinge Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109 Woodhinge Drive have any available units?
7109 Woodhinge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
Is 7109 Woodhinge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7109 Woodhinge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 Woodhinge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7109 Woodhinge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7109 Woodhinge Drive offer parking?
No, 7109 Woodhinge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7109 Woodhinge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7109 Woodhinge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 Woodhinge Drive have a pool?
No, 7109 Woodhinge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7109 Woodhinge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7109 Woodhinge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 Woodhinge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7109 Woodhinge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7109 Woodhinge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7109 Woodhinge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

