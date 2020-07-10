All apartments in Benbrook
7101 Crenshaw Drive

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Location

7101 Crenshaw Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 Crenshaw Drive have any available units?
7101 Crenshaw Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
Is 7101 Crenshaw Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7101 Crenshaw Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 Crenshaw Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7101 Crenshaw Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7101 Crenshaw Drive offer parking?
No, 7101 Crenshaw Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7101 Crenshaw Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7101 Crenshaw Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 Crenshaw Drive have a pool?
No, 7101 Crenshaw Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7101 Crenshaw Drive have accessible units?
No, 7101 Crenshaw Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 Crenshaw Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7101 Crenshaw Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7101 Crenshaw Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7101 Crenshaw Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

