6430 Lago Vista

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous Country Day Estates 2/2/2 Townhome!!! Great location with easy access to the Trinity Trails - walk to Waterside or Whole Foods. Recently updated, updates include granite counter-tops in the kitchen with stainless appliances, interior paint throughout, light fixtures, ceiling fans, and flooring. Living room features a fireplace with wood ceramic floors and carpet in the bedrooms. Fenced yard with a shade tree and the owner takes care of mowing and irrigation.



$50.00 App fee per adult 18 or over

$235.00 Admin Fee

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per pet, 2 pet max



