All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 6430 Lago Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
6430 Lago Vista
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:36 PM

6430 Lago Vista

6430 Lago Vista Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6430 Lago Vista Dr, Benbrook, TX 76132

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous Country Day Estates 2/2/2 Townhome!!! Great location with easy access to the Trinity Trails - walk to Waterside or Whole Foods. Recently updated, updates include granite counter-tops in the kitchen with stainless appliances, interior paint throughout, light fixtures, ceiling fans, and flooring. Living room features a fireplace with wood ceramic floors and carpet in the bedrooms. Fenced yard with a shade tree and the owner takes care of mowing and irrigation.

$50.00 App fee per adult 18 or over
$235.00 Admin Fee
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per pet, 2 pet max

Amenities: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6430 Lago Vista have any available units?
6430 Lago Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 6430 Lago Vista have?
Some of 6430 Lago Vista's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6430 Lago Vista currently offering any rent specials?
6430 Lago Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6430 Lago Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 6430 Lago Vista is pet friendly.
Does 6430 Lago Vista offer parking?
No, 6430 Lago Vista does not offer parking.
Does 6430 Lago Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6430 Lago Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6430 Lago Vista have a pool?
No, 6430 Lago Vista does not have a pool.
Does 6430 Lago Vista have accessible units?
No, 6430 Lago Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 6430 Lago Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6430 Lago Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 6430 Lago Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 6430 Lago Vista does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary