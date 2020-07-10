6430 Lago Vista

Amenities
Fabulous Country Day Estates 2/2/2 Townhome!!! Great location with easy access to the Trinity Trails - walk to Waterside or Whole Foods. Recently updated, updates include granite counter-tops in the kitchen with stainless appliances, interior paint throughout, light fixtures, ceiling fans, and flooring. Living room features a fireplace with wood ceramic floors and carpet in the bedrooms. Fenced yard with a shade tree and the owner takes care of mowing and irrigation.
$50.00 App fee per adult 18 or over
$235.00 Admin Fee
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per pet, 2 pet max
Amenities: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Fireplace