6428 Lago Vista Dr

END OF YEAR SPECIAL!! MOVE IN BY JAN 31ST AND GET HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!! Fabulous Country Day Estates 2/2/2 Townhome!!! Great location with easy access to the Trinity Trails - walk to Waterside or Whole Foods. Recently updated, updates include granite counter-tops in the kitchen with stainless appliances, interior paint throughout, light fixtures, ceiling fans, and flooring. Large living room has wood burning fireplace, and a great wet bar. Each upstairs bedroom has its own full bath and walk in closets. The unique Master bedroom has sitting area, or office. The master bath has marble tub, separate shower and skylight. Fenced yard with a shade tree and the owner takes care of mowing and irrigation.



$50.00 App fee per adult 18 or over

$235.00 Admin Fee

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per pet, 2 pet max, 45 lb restriction



