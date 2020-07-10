All apartments in Benbrook
Location

6428 Lago Vista Drive, Benbrook, TX 76132

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
END OF YEAR SPECIAL!! MOVE IN BY JAN 31ST AND GET HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!! Fabulous Country Day Estates 2/2/2 Townhome!!! Great location with easy access to the Trinity Trails - walk to Waterside or Whole Foods. Recently updated, updates include granite counter-tops in the kitchen with stainless appliances, interior paint throughout, light fixtures, ceiling fans, and flooring. Large living room has wood burning fireplace, and a great wet bar. Each upstairs bedroom has its own full bath and walk in closets. The unique Master bedroom has sitting area, or office. The master bath has marble tub, separate shower and skylight. Fenced yard with a shade tree and the owner takes care of mowing and irrigation.

$50.00 App fee per adult 18 or over
$235.00 Admin Fee
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per pet, 2 pet max, 45 lb restriction

Amenities: Stove, Fireplace, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6428 Lago Vista Dr have any available units?
6428 Lago Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 6428 Lago Vista Dr have?
Some of 6428 Lago Vista Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6428 Lago Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6428 Lago Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6428 Lago Vista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6428 Lago Vista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6428 Lago Vista Dr offer parking?
No, 6428 Lago Vista Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6428 Lago Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6428 Lago Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6428 Lago Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 6428 Lago Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6428 Lago Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 6428 Lago Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6428 Lago Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6428 Lago Vista Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6428 Lago Vista Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6428 Lago Vista Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

