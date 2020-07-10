Rent Calculator
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
5855 Pecan Chase
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:27 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5855 Pecan Chase
5855 Pecan Chase
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
5855 Pecan Chase, Benbrook, TX 76132
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute condo & ready for move in. Beautiful hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. All appliances included with property. This gem wont be available long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5855 Pecan Chase have any available units?
5855 Pecan Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Benbrook, TX
.
What amenities does 5855 Pecan Chase have?
Some of 5855 Pecan Chase's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5855 Pecan Chase currently offering any rent specials?
5855 Pecan Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5855 Pecan Chase pet-friendly?
No, 5855 Pecan Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Benbrook
.
Does 5855 Pecan Chase offer parking?
Yes, 5855 Pecan Chase offers parking.
Does 5855 Pecan Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5855 Pecan Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5855 Pecan Chase have a pool?
No, 5855 Pecan Chase does not have a pool.
Does 5855 Pecan Chase have accessible units?
No, 5855 Pecan Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 5855 Pecan Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5855 Pecan Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 5855 Pecan Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 5855 Pecan Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
