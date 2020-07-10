5720 Cedar Creek Drive

Amenities

Roommate needed. Rent is half of $1250 monthly rent-$625. .Beautiful wooded, gated community with access to Trinity Trails for walking and biking. All appliances, including washer and dryer. Vaulted ceilings in living and kitchen area. Bedroom with private bathroom. Short distance to TCU, UNT, Ridglea Country Club, Hulen Mall, easy access to Chisolm Trail. Walk to the new Waterside development with restaurants, shopping, outside activities in The Grove. Neiman Marcus nearby in The Shops of Clearfork along with other shopping and restaurants. Water, trash, recycling included. . Yours is the master bedroom upstairs. Lots of privacy. You will be responsible for half of the utilities. $50 app fee.