Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo Overlooks the Trinity River, is Across from the Community Pool and is Walking Distance to The Waterside. The Waterside Offers Some Great Shopping and Best Restaurants in Fort Worth! The Property Boasts Hard Surface Flooring Downstairs. Kitchen has Granite Counter-tops and Stainless Appliances. EASY Access to the Trinity Trails for Bike Riding, Jogging and Walking. Close to Chisholm Trail Expressway.