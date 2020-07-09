All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 3824 Coates Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
3824 Coates Circle
Last updated January 30 2020 at 9:22 PM

3824 Coates Circle

3824 Coates Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3824 Coates Circle, Benbrook, TX 76116

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 Coates Circle have any available units?
3824 Coates Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 3824 Coates Circle have?
Some of 3824 Coates Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 Coates Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3824 Coates Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 Coates Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3824 Coates Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 3824 Coates Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3824 Coates Circle offers parking.
Does 3824 Coates Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 Coates Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 Coates Circle have a pool?
No, 3824 Coates Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3824 Coates Circle have accessible units?
No, 3824 Coates Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 Coates Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3824 Coates Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3824 Coates Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3824 Coates Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBenbrook Apartments with Gym
Benbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary