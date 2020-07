Amenities

Beautiful home in the heart of Benbrook close to Dutch Branch park, 377 and I20. Nice floor plan with an open kitchen that has a breakfast bar. Wonderful updates completed including newer roof, flooring, front door, slate tile patios, granite throughout, tiled showers, all plumbing and light fixtures, paint, french doors, back splash, stainless appliances, all hardware and much more. Nice covered patio in back yard.