Fantastic opportunity in great location! Fresh paint and windows! Laminate Wood Floors. Lots of natural light! Open floor plan. Spacious Rooms. Wonderful covered back patio..the perfect spot for outdoor entertaining. Gorgeous Wooded Lot and roomy backyard. Minutes from Lake Benbrook and Trinity Trails. Won't last long!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 206 Eric Lane have any available units?
206 Eric Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 206 Eric Lane have?
Some of 206 Eric Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Eric Lane currently offering any rent specials?
206 Eric Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.