206 Eric Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic opportunity in great location! Fresh paint and windows! Laminate Wood Floors. Lots of natural light! Open floor plan. Spacious Rooms. Wonderful covered back patio..the perfect spot for outdoor entertaining. Gorgeous Wooded Lot and roomy backyard. Minutes from Lake Benbrook and Trinity Trails. Won't last long!!