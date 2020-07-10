All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 206 Eric Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
206 Eric Lane
Last updated December 15 2019 at 12:20 AM

206 Eric Lane

206 Eric Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

206 Eric Lane, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic opportunity in great location! Fresh paint and windows! Laminate Wood Floors. Lots of natural light! Open floor plan. Spacious Rooms. Wonderful covered back patio..the perfect spot for outdoor entertaining. Gorgeous Wooded Lot and roomy backyard. Minutes from Lake Benbrook and Trinity Trails. Won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Eric Lane have any available units?
206 Eric Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 206 Eric Lane have?
Some of 206 Eric Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Eric Lane currently offering any rent specials?
206 Eric Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Eric Lane pet-friendly?
No, 206 Eric Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 206 Eric Lane offer parking?
Yes, 206 Eric Lane offers parking.
Does 206 Eric Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Eric Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Eric Lane have a pool?
No, 206 Eric Lane does not have a pool.
Does 206 Eric Lane have accessible units?
No, 206 Eric Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Eric Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Eric Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Eric Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Eric Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary