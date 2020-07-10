All apartments in Benbrook
1804 Briar Run

1804 Briar Run
Location

1804 Briar Run, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute Benbrook home, new carpet, fresh paint, large back yard, three bedrooms, two baths, located near YMCA, trinity walking trails. Available NOW!
Application fee $45, Credit 620 or above, no criminal history, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Briar Run have any available units?
1804 Briar Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1804 Briar Run have?
Some of 1804 Briar Run's amenities include garage, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Briar Run currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Briar Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Briar Run pet-friendly?
No, 1804 Briar Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 1804 Briar Run offer parking?
Yes, 1804 Briar Run offers parking.
Does 1804 Briar Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Briar Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Briar Run have a pool?
No, 1804 Briar Run does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Briar Run have accessible units?
No, 1804 Briar Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Briar Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 Briar Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1804 Briar Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 1804 Briar Run does not have units with air conditioning.

