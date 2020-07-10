All apartments in Benbrook
1512 Tobie Layne Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:07 AM

1512 Tobie Layne Street

1512 Tobie Layne · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Tobie Layne, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Benbrook home located in mature, quiet neighborhood. The home has new tile floors and paint within the past year.
One pet allowed with owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Tobie Layne Street have any available units?
1512 Tobie Layne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
Is 1512 Tobie Layne Street currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Tobie Layne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Tobie Layne Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Tobie Layne Street is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Tobie Layne Street offer parking?
No, 1512 Tobie Layne Street does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Tobie Layne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Tobie Layne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Tobie Layne Street have a pool?
No, 1512 Tobie Layne Street does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Tobie Layne Street have accessible units?
No, 1512 Tobie Layne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Tobie Layne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 Tobie Layne Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Tobie Layne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Tobie Layne Street does not have units with air conditioning.

