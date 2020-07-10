1409 Briar Run

Great 3-2-2 Home in Benbrook! Quiet Established Neighborhood in Convenient Location, Contemporary Colors & Updates, Built-Ins, WBFP, Covered Back Porch, Nice Sized Fenced Yard with Trees & Shade. Available for Immediate Move In!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
