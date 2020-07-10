All apartments in Benbrook
1409 Briar Run

1409 Briar Run · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Briar Run, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3-2-2 Home in Benbrook! Quiet Established Neighborhood in Convenient Location, Contemporary Colors & Updates, Built-Ins, WBFP, Covered Back Porch, Nice Sized Fenced Yard with Trees & Shade. Available for Immediate Move In!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Briar Run have any available units?
1409 Briar Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1409 Briar Run have?
Some of 1409 Briar Run's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Briar Run currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Briar Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Briar Run pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Briar Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 1409 Briar Run offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Briar Run offers parking.
Does 1409 Briar Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Briar Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Briar Run have a pool?
No, 1409 Briar Run does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Briar Run have accessible units?
No, 1409 Briar Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Briar Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 Briar Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Briar Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Briar Run does not have units with air conditioning.

