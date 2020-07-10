Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 1404 Timbercrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
1404 Timbercrest Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:47 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1404 Timbercrest Drive
1404 Timbercrest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1404 Timbercrest Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Benbrook home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths in quiet neighborhood with mature trees. Interior has new paint. One pet allowed with owner's approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit:
1
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1404 Timbercrest Drive have any available units?
1404 Timbercrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Benbrook, TX
.
Is 1404 Timbercrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Timbercrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Timbercrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Timbercrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Timbercrest Drive offer parking?
No, 1404 Timbercrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Timbercrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Timbercrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Timbercrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1404 Timbercrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Timbercrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1404 Timbercrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Timbercrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Timbercrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Timbercrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Timbercrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit:
1
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126
Similar Pages
Benbrook 1 Bedrooms
Benbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with Gym
Benbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Little Elm, TX
Midlothian, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Azle, TX
Saginaw, TX
Ennis, TX
Granbury, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Krum, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Decatur, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary