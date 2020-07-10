1222 Sproles Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Very well done remodel including new cabinets, counter tops, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. hardwood and laminate wood through out the rest of the home. Kitchen has tile back splash and open concept into the living room. Bathrooms have been re done with nice master shower, tile through out, new plumbing fixtures in both baths. New light fixtures through out the home along with ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Large front and back yard with mature trees. Extra parking out front on side of the home. Back patio is covered and has been decorated with a Cantina flair!!! Close to schools, and shopping. Easy access to the freeway.