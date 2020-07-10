All apartments in Benbrook
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:18 AM

1215 Cozby Street S

1215 Cozby Street West · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Cozby Street West, Benbrook, TX 76126
Benbrook Lakeside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained home with easy access to shops and dining on 377. Wood laminated floors throughout makes for easy cleaning. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Master bath has just been remodeled. Covered patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Incudes kitchen refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Cozby Street S have any available units?
1215 Cozby Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1215 Cozby Street S have?
Some of 1215 Cozby Street S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Cozby Street S currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Cozby Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Cozby Street S pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Cozby Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 1215 Cozby Street S offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Cozby Street S offers parking.
Does 1215 Cozby Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Cozby Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Cozby Street S have a pool?
No, 1215 Cozby Street S does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Cozby Street S have accessible units?
No, 1215 Cozby Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Cozby Street S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 Cozby Street S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 Cozby Street S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 Cozby Street S does not have units with air conditioning.

