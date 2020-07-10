All apartments in Benbrook
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:15 PM

1204 Concho Drive

1204 Concho Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Concho Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Concho Drive have any available units?
1204 Concho Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
Is 1204 Concho Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Concho Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Concho Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 Concho Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1204 Concho Drive offer parking?
No, 1204 Concho Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1204 Concho Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Concho Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Concho Drive have a pool?
No, 1204 Concho Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Concho Drive have accessible units?
No, 1204 Concho Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Concho Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 Concho Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 Concho Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 Concho Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

