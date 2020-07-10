1126 Park Center Street, Benbrook, TX 76126 Benbrook Lakeside
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
3-2-2- 2 car carport large yard in a well established neighborhood. New ceramic tile,carpet,fresh paint,ceiling fans and a covered patio. Great location close to I-20. Two large living areas,new roof, built-ins and a storage building.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
