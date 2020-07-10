All apartments in Benbrook
1126 Park Center Street

1126 Park Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

1126 Park Center Street, Benbrook, TX 76126
Benbrook Lakeside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3-2-2- 2 car carport large yard in a well established neighborhood. New ceramic tile,carpet,fresh paint,ceiling fans and a covered patio. Great location close to I-20. Two large living areas,new roof, built-ins and a storage building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Park Center Street have any available units?
1126 Park Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1126 Park Center Street have?
Some of 1126 Park Center Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 Park Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Park Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Park Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 1126 Park Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 1126 Park Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 1126 Park Center Street offers parking.
Does 1126 Park Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 Park Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Park Center Street have a pool?
No, 1126 Park Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Park Center Street have accessible units?
No, 1126 Park Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Park Center Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 Park Center Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 Park Center Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 Park Center Street does not have units with air conditioning.

