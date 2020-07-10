112 Amory Drive

Welcome to booming Benbrook! Easy access to I-20 and get anywhere in DFW. This beautiful updated home has vaulted ceilings. Large backyard with privacy fence. Great schools, restaurants, YMCA, parks and Hulen Mall are all within mins!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
