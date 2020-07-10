All apartments in Benbrook
Last updated April 16 2019 at 5:56 AM

1116 MELVIN Drive

1116 Melvin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Melvin Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Beautiful fully updated home! New paint, floors, and kitchen! Benbrook schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 MELVIN Drive have any available units?
1116 MELVIN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1116 MELVIN Drive have?
Some of 1116 MELVIN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 MELVIN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1116 MELVIN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 MELVIN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1116 MELVIN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 1116 MELVIN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1116 MELVIN Drive offers parking.
Does 1116 MELVIN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 MELVIN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 MELVIN Drive have a pool?
No, 1116 MELVIN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1116 MELVIN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1116 MELVIN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 MELVIN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 MELVIN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 MELVIN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 MELVIN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

