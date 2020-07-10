Rent Calculator
1113 Usher Street
1113 Usher Street
1113 Usher Street
Location
1113 Usher Street, Benbrook, TX 76126
Benbrook Lakeside
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ranch-style home, just renovated with exterior and interior paint, new light fixtures, and remodeled bathrooms. Large yards in mature neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1113 Usher Street have any available units?
1113 Usher Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Benbrook, TX
.
Is 1113 Usher Street currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Usher Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Usher Street pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Usher Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Benbrook
.
Does 1113 Usher Street offer parking?
No, 1113 Usher Street does not offer parking.
Does 1113 Usher Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Usher Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Usher Street have a pool?
No, 1113 Usher Street does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Usher Street have accessible units?
No, 1113 Usher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Usher Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Usher Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 Usher Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 Usher Street does not have units with air conditioning.
