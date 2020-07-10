All apartments in Benbrook
1111 Duane Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:30 AM

1111 Duane Street

1111 Duane Street · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Duane Street, Benbrook, TX 76126
Benbrook Lakeside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Benbrook home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, hard floors, and a large back yard in a quiet, mature neighborhood. This home is located just minutes dining, parks, and shopping. One pet allowed with owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Duane Street have any available units?
1111 Duane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
Is 1111 Duane Street currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Duane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Duane Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 Duane Street is pet friendly.
Does 1111 Duane Street offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Duane Street offers parking.
Does 1111 Duane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Duane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Duane Street have a pool?
No, 1111 Duane Street does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Duane Street have accessible units?
No, 1111 Duane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Duane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Duane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Duane Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Duane Street does not have units with air conditioning.

