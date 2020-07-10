All apartments in Benbrook
1104 Park Center Street
1104 Park Center Street

1104 Park Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Park Center Street, Benbrook, TX 76126
Benbrook Lakeside

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming Home in the Benbrook Lakeside Addition
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,632 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreem

(RLNE5786123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Park Center Street have any available units?
1104 Park Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1104 Park Center Street have?
Some of 1104 Park Center Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Park Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Park Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Park Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Park Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 1104 Park Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Park Center Street offers parking.
Does 1104 Park Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Park Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Park Center Street have a pool?
Yes, 1104 Park Center Street has a pool.
Does 1104 Park Center Street have accessible units?
No, 1104 Park Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Park Center Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Park Center Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Park Center Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1104 Park Center Street has units with air conditioning.

