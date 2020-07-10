Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 10821 Edgewater Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
10821 Edgewater Drive
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:19 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10821 Edgewater Drive
10821 Edgewater Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
10821 Edgewater Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3-2-2 located in Benbrook! Renovations will be completed by 8.16.19, and the property is able to be shown now. Great location, neighborhood and schools. One pet allowed with owner's approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit:
1
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10821 Edgewater Drive have any available units?
10821 Edgewater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Benbrook, TX
.
What amenities does 10821 Edgewater Drive have?
Some of 10821 Edgewater Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10821 Edgewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10821 Edgewater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10821 Edgewater Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10821 Edgewater Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10821 Edgewater Drive offer parking?
No, 10821 Edgewater Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10821 Edgewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10821 Edgewater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10821 Edgewater Drive have a pool?
No, 10821 Edgewater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10821 Edgewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 10821 Edgewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10821 Edgewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10821 Edgewater Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10821 Edgewater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10821 Edgewater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit:
1
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126
Similar Pages
Benbrook 1 Bedrooms
Benbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with Gym
Benbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Little Elm, TX
Midlothian, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Azle, TX
Saginaw, TX
Ennis, TX
Granbury, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Krum, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Decatur, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary